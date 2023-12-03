Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 6,213.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 112.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 12.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 10.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,288,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,418 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

In other news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly bought 1,454 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly purchased 1,454 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $48.10. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average of $37.54.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.34%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

