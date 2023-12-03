Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $75,000 in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 87.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in EnPro Industries by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in EnPro Industries by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NPO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of NPO opened at $131.59 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $91.74 and a one year high of $144.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $250.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.67 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

