Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAS has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Hasbro Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.15.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

