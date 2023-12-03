Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $59,000 Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $248,814,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $68.55 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.61.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 83.81%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.