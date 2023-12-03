Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,569,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 616.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,342,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,120 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Loews by 2,042.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,407 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Loews by 495.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after buying an additional 237,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 359,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after buying an additional 187,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L opened at $70.01 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $70.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.32.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 15,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

L has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Loews

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.