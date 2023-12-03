Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 31,212 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,212 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 281,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 825.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 105,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 94,324 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 186,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 267,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 1.9 %

GPK opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

