Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 670 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in International Game Technology by 84.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in International Game Technology by 98.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 71.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in International Game Technology by 224.7% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on IGT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:IGT opened at $27.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.95. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

