Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $41.73 on Friday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.76%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

