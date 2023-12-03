Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,113.67

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,113.67 ($14.07) and traded as high as GBX 1,286 ($16.24). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 1,277.50 ($16.14), with a volume of 665,014 shares changing hands.

Persimmon Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,105.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,112.07. The firm has a market cap of £4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,240.29, a P/E/G ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

