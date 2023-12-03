PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 6,254 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WU. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Western Union by 120.7% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Western Union by 1,715.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Union by 343.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Western Union by 294.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

