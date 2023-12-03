PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,141 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BXMT opened at $23.09 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 217.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $52,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $52,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,107 shares of company stock valued at $161,251. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

