PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 67 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 14.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 11.0% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.38.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.96, for a total value of $34,063.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Beer Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $356.09 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.27 and a 12 month high of $420.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $353.92 and a 200-day moving average of $344.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $601.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.88 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.83%. Analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Profile

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

