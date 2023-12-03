PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 164 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,204 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 6.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.7% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 114,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter worth $504,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 34.8% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IDA opened at $98.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.59. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.10 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $510.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.12 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.94%.

In other IDACORP news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $143,608.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,449.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on IDACORP in a report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.25.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

