PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,289 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Leslie’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,125,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,586,000 after acquiring an additional 251,350 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,574,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,470,000 after purchasing an additional 816,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 19.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,168 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,540,000 after purchasing an additional 305,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after buying an additional 3,612,422 shares in the last quarter.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $5.22 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $962.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.39 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LESL

Leslie’s Profile

(Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.