PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TKR. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Timken by 9.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,225,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 603.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Timken Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Timken stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.30.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

