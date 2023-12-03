Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $7,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on POR shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.44.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.72 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.97%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

