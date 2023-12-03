PotlatchDeltic Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

PotlatchDeltic has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. PotlatchDeltic has a payout ratio of 204.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 230.8%.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.96. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $54.44.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

PCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 5.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth $218,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

