Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $11,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 932.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 72.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,902,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,939,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.9 %

PFG stock opened at $74.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.49. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $93.87. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

