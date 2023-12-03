PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 42.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 128.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,277 shares of company stock worth $763,367 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Oppenheimer upgraded PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PTC

PTC Stock Up 1.3 %

PTC stock opened at $159.41 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.44 and a fifty-two week high of $159.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.76, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.