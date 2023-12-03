Range Resources Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Range Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Range Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Range Resources to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Shares of RRC opened at $32.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.97. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $37.88.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Range Resources had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 33.85%. The company had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RRC shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 60.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,579 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

