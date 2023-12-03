Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) by 230.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,345,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937,540 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 204.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 197,849 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 565.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 85,049 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 555,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 309,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 16,501 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RPHM opened at $6.55 on Friday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $218.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.55 target price on the stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

