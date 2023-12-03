Request (REQ) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0863 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $86.34 million and $1.95 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00016731 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,484.84 or 1.00019265 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010827 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008304 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,702,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,702,434.1855272 with 999,702,433.3455272 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08598702 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $2,099,633.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

