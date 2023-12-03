Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 36.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,522 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 35.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period.

NYSE QSR opened at $72.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.99 and a 1 year high of $78.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.60%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.41.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

