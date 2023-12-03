Reviewing Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) and Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) and Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Axos Financial and Western New England Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 Western New England Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Axos Financial presently has a consensus target price of $53.75, suggesting a potential upside of 28.77%. Western New England Bancorp has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.83%. Given Axos Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than Western New England Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

80.2% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Axos Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Axos Financial and Western New England Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 23.25% 18.03% 1.70% Western New England Bancorp 19.32% 9.32% 0.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Axos Financial and Western New England Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $1.28 billion 1.89 $307.17 million $5.51 7.58 Western New England Bancorp $86.43 million 2.02 $25.89 million $1.00 8.05

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Western New England Bancorp. Axos Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western New England Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Axos Financial has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Axos Financial beats Western New England Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts. It also provides residential single family, multifamily, and commercial mortgage loans; commercial real estate secured loans; commercial and industrial non-real estate, asset-backed, lines of credit, and term loans; automobile loans; fixed rate unsecured loans; and other loans, such as structure settlements, small business administration consumer loans, and securities-backed loans. In addition, the company offers ACH origination, wire transfer, commercial check printing, business bill pay and account transfer; remote deposit capture, mobile deposit, lockbox, merchant, and online payment portal; concierge banking; mobile and text message banking; and payment services, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital wallets. Further, it provides disclosed clearing services; back-office services, such as record keeping, trade reporting, accounting, general back-office support, securities and margin lending, reorganization assistance, and custody of securities; and financing to brokerage customers. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts. It also offers residential real estate loans, including first mortgages, home equity loans, and home equity lines, and secured by one-to-four family residential properties; commercial and industrial loans, such as letters of credit, revolving lines of credit, working capital, equipment financing, and term loans; commercial mortgage loans; construction and land development loans; home equity loans comprising home equity revolving loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans, including automobile, spa and pool, collateral, and personal lines of credit. In addition, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), telephone and online banking, remote deposit capture, cash management, overdraft and safe deposit facility, and night deposit services. The company was formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Western New England Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts.

