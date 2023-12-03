Reviewing Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Consumer Portfolio Services has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoFi Technologies has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.3% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.7% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services 15.24% 21.08% 1.85% SoFi Technologies -20.31% -2.92% -0.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and SoFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Consumer Portfolio Services and SoFi Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A SoFi Technologies 2 10 4 0 2.13

SoFi Technologies has a consensus target price of $8.78, indicating a potential upside of 12.15%. Given SoFi Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than Consumer Portfolio Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and SoFi Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services $329.71 million 0.59 $85.98 million $2.09 4.38 SoFi Technologies $1.57 billion 4.77 -$320.41 million ($0.45) -17.40

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SoFi Technologies. SoFi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consumer Portfolio Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats SoFi Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

(Get Free Report)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who are not able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in merger and acquisition transactions; purchases immaterial amounts of vehicle purchase money loans from non-affiliated lenders. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services. The company also operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions and brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-native digital and core banking platform with financial services customers. In addition, it offers checking and savings accounts; debit cards; and cash management products. Further, the company provides SoFi Invest, a mobile investment platform that provide its members access to trading and advisory solutions, such as active investing, robo-advisory, and digital assets accounts. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.