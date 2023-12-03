Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5,075.70

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,075.70 ($64.11) and traded as high as GBX 5,632 ($71.14). Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at GBX 5,599 ($70.72), with a volume of 1,711,755 shares trading hands.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($75.79) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($64.42) to GBX 4,800 ($60.63) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,140 ($77.55).

The firm has a market capitalization of £69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,326.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,225.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,076.82.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

