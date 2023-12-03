Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Plans $1.02 Quarterly Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 1.0155 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th.

Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years. Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 46.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $9.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $91.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.34. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $104.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

