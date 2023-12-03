Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBXV) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBXV – Get Free Report) traded down 8.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.49. 191,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 942,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
Safe & Green Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49.
About Safe & Green
Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Safe & Green
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Safe & Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe & Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.