Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Short Interest Update

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAFT

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

SAFT stock opened at $77.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.95. Safety Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $65.78 and a 52-week high of $89.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $229.36 million during the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safety Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2,169.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.