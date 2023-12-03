Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Short Interest Down 22.7% in November

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 96,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 1,350.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 271,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 115,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SLRX stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salarius Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SLRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.42. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

See Also

