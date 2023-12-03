Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the October 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,732,000 after buying an additional 705,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $282,048,000 after buying an additional 40,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,400,000 after buying an additional 67,685 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,945,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,249,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,391,000 after buying an additional 45,088 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sanmina Stock Performance
SANM opened at $50.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average of $54.45. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sanmina
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sanmina
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.