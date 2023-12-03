Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the October 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,732,000 after buying an additional 705,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $282,048,000 after buying an additional 40,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,400,000 after buying an additional 67,685 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,945,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,249,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,391,000 after buying an additional 45,088 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SANM opened at $50.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average of $54.45. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

