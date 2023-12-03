Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires New Shares in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RLI in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLI in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 47.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RLI stock opened at $134.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.39 and its 200 day moving average is $133.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.39. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $123.04 and a one year high of $149.65.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $331.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.71 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

