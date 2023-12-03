Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,677 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23.

Insider Activity

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on UAL shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UAL

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.