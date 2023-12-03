Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,976 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 48.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFG. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.79.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

