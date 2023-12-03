Sei Investments Co. Has $7.44 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in ResMed by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in ResMed by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $159.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.55. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $243.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.79.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on RMD shares. UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet lowered ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,385. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

