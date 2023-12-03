Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 180.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 710.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 350,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 77,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $39.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.26.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $450.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.23 million. OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

ONEW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of OneWater Marine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

