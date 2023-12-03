Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,629 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 137.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,936.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,936.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPAR. DA Davidson raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $127.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.01. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $161.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

About Inter Parfums

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.