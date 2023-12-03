Sei Investments Co. Sells 18,808 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,808 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at $337,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Inari Medical by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Inari Medical by 113.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at $3,083,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Inari Medical by 91.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical Price Performance

NARI stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average is $60.87. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.81 and a 1 year high of $75.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $126.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NARI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $1,531,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 967,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,219,141.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Inari Medical news, Director Donald B. Milder bought 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,885,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,029,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,902,572.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $1,531,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 967,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,219,141.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,399 shares of company stock worth $9,561,843 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.