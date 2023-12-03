Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the October 31st total of 134,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 11.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.93.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SNSE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). On average, research analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. Its Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

