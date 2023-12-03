Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Update

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sentage Trading Up 14.4 %

Shares of Sentage stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. Sentage has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $9.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sentage

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sentage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Sentage by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sentage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

