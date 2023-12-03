Short Interest in Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) Declines By 13.9%

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the October 31st total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Advanced Health Intelligence during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Health Intelligence during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Advanced Health Intelligence during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHI opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Advanced Health Intelligence has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $15.52.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It offers biometric health assessments, a multi-step process that employs facial scanning, heart rate measurements, body composition analysis, and cardiovascular fitness tests that evaluates an individual's health.

