Short Interest in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Drops By 5.7%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 3,350,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

ALDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $2.86 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 306,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $533,308.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,593,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,839.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,230,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,655.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,041,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,585 shares in the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,301,000 after buying an additional 948,508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after buying an additional 147,711 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 739,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

