Short Interest in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Declines By 12.9%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the October 31st total of 141,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allot Communications

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALLT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Allot Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Allot Communications Price Performance

Allot Communications stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. Allot Communications has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $25.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 50.27% and a negative return on equity of 60.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

