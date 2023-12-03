Short Interest in AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Grows By 5.4%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,400 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 395,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of AlTi Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AlTi Global by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in AlTi Global during the third quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AlTi Global by 295.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AlTi Global by 9.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTI stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99. AlTi Global has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

