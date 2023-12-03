Short Interest in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Expands By 7.5%

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 80,900 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Climb Global Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CLMB opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average of $45.32. Climb Global Solutions has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $55.70.

Get Climb Global Solutions alerts:

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $78.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.41 million. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Climb Global Solutions will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Climb Global Solutions

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.86%.

In other Climb Global Solutions news, VP Vito Legrottaglie sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $159,222.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,185.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Climb Global Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLMB. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,478,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

About Climb Global Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Climb Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climb Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.