Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Increases By 23.1%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,540,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 11,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,852,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY opened at $81.64 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.11.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

