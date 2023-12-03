Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Increases By 23.1%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,540,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 11,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,852,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
SHY opened at $81.64 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.11.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
