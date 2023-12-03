Short Interest in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Increases By 17.9%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 8,000,000 shares. Approximately 21.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGML has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd.

Sigma Lithium Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:SGML opened at $31.12 on Friday. Sigma Lithium has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,484,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

