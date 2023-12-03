Short Interest in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Declines By 17.2%

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the October 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $407,222.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,822.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Institutional Trading of Silicon Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. StockNews.com cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised Silicon Laboratories from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $109.08 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $194.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.52.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $203.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.