Short Interest in Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL) Expands By 24.5%

Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 130,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SCTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Societal CDMO in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Societal CDMO in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Societal CDMO from $2.00 to $1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of SCTL stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.30. Societal CDMO has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71.

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $23.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.23 million. Societal CDMO had a negative net margin of 23.75% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Societal CDMO will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Societal CDMO by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 22,396 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Societal CDMO during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 17,732.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 31,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

