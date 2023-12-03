ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SUAC) Trading Up 0.9%

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SUAC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 27,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 109,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52.

Institutional Trading of ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition by 2,913.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

About ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focuses on identifying businesses in technology and cybersecurity.

